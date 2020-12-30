Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

BRDCY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bridgestone from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

BRDCY stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.43. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

