Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.89

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $728.85 million, a PE ratio of -49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.31 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brightcove by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Brightcove by 558.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

