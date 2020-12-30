BRK (OTCMKTS:BRKK) Stock Price Down 13.9%

BRK, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRKK)’s stock price dropped 13.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 1,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39.

BRK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRKK)

BRK, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of blind repair kits. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

