Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.74

Shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.93. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 164,521 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

