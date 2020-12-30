Brokerages Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce sales of $98.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.20 million. Cinemark reported sales of $788.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $678.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $645.19 million to $715.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cinemark by 434.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cinemark by 93.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.59. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.