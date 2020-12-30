Brokerages Anticipate Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Geron reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Geron.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Geron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Shares of Geron stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $488.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,786,000 after buying an additional 5,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 49.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,461,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,128 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,568,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,346,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,423,000. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.