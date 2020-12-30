Brokerages Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). GreenPower Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GP shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ GP traded up $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,694,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,654. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.14.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

