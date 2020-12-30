Brokerages Anticipate The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Post $0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. The Joint reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Joint in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

JYNT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. 804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,104. The Joint has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $27.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $363.10 million, a P/E ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 56,876 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Joint by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 744,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Joint by 454.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 354,403 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Joint by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Joint by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

