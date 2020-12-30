Brokerages Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.68). Vir Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 293.64% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:VIR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 675,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,107. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.48.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

