Brokerages Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Post Earnings of $12.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce earnings of $12.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $11.12 and the highest is $13.29. AutoZone reported earnings of $12.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $75.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $70.97 to $78.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $84.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $77.23 to $90.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,243,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AutoZone by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,290,000 after buying an additional 547,747 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,856,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in AutoZone by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,860,000 after purchasing an additional 91,042 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,093,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 847.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,177.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,155.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,164.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,267.93.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

