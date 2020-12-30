Brokerages Expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%.

CBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 193.0% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 759,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 500,212 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,827,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 4,820.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 398,632 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 31.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,096,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 262,823 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 65.1% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 577,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 227,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBD stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

