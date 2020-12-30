Brokerages Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMTL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

CMTL stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.95. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

