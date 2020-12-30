Brokerages Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Evolus reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of EOLS opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. Evolus has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 332,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

