Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce $14.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $34.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $42.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.49 million, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $21.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

GTHX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,889. The firm has a market cap of $700.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31.

In other news, Director Glenn P. Muir purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,081.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $194,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,141. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 25,887 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

