Brokerages Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Post -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the lowest is ($2.61). Galapagos posted earnings per share of ($1.68) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($5.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($5.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.68) to ($3.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 70.67%. The company had revenue of $168.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.08.

NASDAQ GLPG traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.31. 1,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.59. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $93.01 and a 52-week high of $274.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,228,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 68.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 99,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

