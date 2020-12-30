Brokerages Expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.15 Billion

Analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post sales of $7.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.24 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $26.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.27 billion to $26.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $28.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 127,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

