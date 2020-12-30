Brokerages Expect MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MTBC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.23). MTBC reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTBC will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MTBC.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million.

MTBC stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. MTBC has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $123.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $336,902.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,650,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,740,686.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,771 shares of company stock worth $801,032. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MTBC by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MTBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MTBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MTBC by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MTBC by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

