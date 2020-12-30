Brokerages Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 million.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,325,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $785,000. Institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $37.47 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.19.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

