Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

PDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.02. 20,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,377. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.