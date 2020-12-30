Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

PDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.02. 20,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,377. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

