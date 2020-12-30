Brokerages Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Profound Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 41.52% and a negative net margin of 345.14%.

PROF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Profound Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $407.63 million and a P/E ratio of -16.23.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

