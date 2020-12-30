Brokerages Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Safe Bulkers posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

SB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Safe Bulkers stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Safe Bulkers at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 136,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.86. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

