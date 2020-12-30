Brokerages Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Announce $2.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will announce earnings per share of $2.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42. S&P Global posted earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $11.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.39 to $11.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $12.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,897. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The company has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.73 and a 200 day moving average of $343.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

