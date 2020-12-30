Brokerages Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price at $101.60

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of CPT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,588. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

