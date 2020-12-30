Brokerages Set Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Target Price at €4.96

Shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €4.96 ($5.84).

Several research firms recently commented on CBK. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €3.90 ($4.59) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

CBK stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting €5.28 ($6.21). 3,995,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank AG has a 1-year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 1-year high of €6.83 ($8.04). The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €5.21 and a 200-day moving average of €4.63.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

