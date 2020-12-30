Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT at $263.33

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.85. 11,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,297,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -193.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.95 and its 200 day moving average is $210.95. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,346,399. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in DocuSign by 10.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.