Brokerages Set Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) PT at $16.50

Shares of Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,376. The firm has a market cap of $154.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Gritstone Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.