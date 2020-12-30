Brokerages Set Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Target Price at $11.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 112,015 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 7,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,214,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.56. 33,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $14.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

