Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) PT at GBX 2,731.25

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,731.25 ($35.68).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JMAT. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

LON:JMAT traded down GBX 49 ($0.64) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,509 ($32.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,821. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,614 ($21.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,057.66 ($39.95). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,401.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,331.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.59%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Anna Manz bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,376 ($31.04) per share, for a total transaction of £427.68 ($558.77).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

