Brokerages Set MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut MTS Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities cut MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet cut MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of MTS Systems stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,079. MTS Systems has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in MTS Systems by 27.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 53,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MTS Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,210,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 174.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the second quarter valued at $3,110,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

