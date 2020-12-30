Brokerages Set Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Target Price at $15.85

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

PVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pretium Resources by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,102,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,001,000 after buying an additional 320,057 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1,697.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,382,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,954,000 after buying an additional 4,139,140 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,042,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,061,000 after buying an additional 1,727,893 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $34,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

