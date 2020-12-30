Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alarm.com in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $100.23 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 49,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $3,499,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,796.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $65,911.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,370.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,505. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

