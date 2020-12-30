BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 177,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 38,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.55.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter.

BSQUARE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

