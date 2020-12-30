CaixaPay Price Up 225.5% Over Last Week (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 145.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 225.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and IDAX. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $310,124.84 and $629.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00025495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00131327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00582652 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00158295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00305390 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00051194 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @

. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com.

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BTC-Alpha and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

