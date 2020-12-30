Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CALM. ValuEngine upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of -0.19. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

