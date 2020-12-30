Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $9.00. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 286,239 shares trading hands.

CFW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark downgraded Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$127.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

