California State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

GoHealth Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.