California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 468 Shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eidos Therapeutics were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 513.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.53.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $2,938,880.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $450,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,608,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,847 shares of company stock worth $6,432,265. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EIDX opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.10. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $130.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.02 and a beta of -0.26.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.