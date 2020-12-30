Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) (CVE:CYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.03

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) (CVE:CYF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 27000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of C$1.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

Get Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) alerts:

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) (CVE:CYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.04 million during the quarter.

About Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) (CVE:CYF)

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. It offers fresh soups, stews and chilies, sauces, mashed potatoes, and gravies, as well as other prepared food products. The company provides its products to grocery retailers and a range of food service establishments, such as restaurants and institutions.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.