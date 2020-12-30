Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells C$1,374,808.68 in Stock

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 38,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$1,374,808.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$692,906.97.

On Monday, December 7th, Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 36,966 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.27, for a total transaction of C$1,303,790.82.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock traded down C$0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$35.26. The company had a trading volume of 467,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,953. The firm has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capital Power Co. has a one year low of C$20.23 and a one year high of C$38.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.10.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$421.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9899999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.11.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

