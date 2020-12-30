Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $48.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Capri traded as high as $44.54 and last traded at $44.28, with a volume of 3619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Capri by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

