Cardano Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and approximately $1.70 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014086 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001527 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008305 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007677 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002595 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00021505 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

