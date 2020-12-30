carVertical Hits One Day Volume of $20,957.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $20,957.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, carVertical has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00280281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00025456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.95 or 0.02001771 BTC.

About carVertical

CV is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

