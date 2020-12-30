Cashaa (CAS) Price Hits $0.0158

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Cashaa has a market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $596,829.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cashaa has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00288331 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00025931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $568.86 or 0.01979872 BTC.

About Cashaa

CAS is a token. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.