Caspian (CSP) Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. During the last week, Caspian has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $4,468.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00038709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.02 or 0.00273191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00024773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.78 or 0.01949045 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

CSP is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

