Castillo Copper Limited (CCZ.L) (LON:CCZ) Shares Gap Up to $1.81

Castillo Copper Limited (CCZ.L) (LON:CCZ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $1.88. Castillo Copper Limited (CCZ.L) shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 720,331 shares traded.

In other news, insider Gerrard Hall acquired 100,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,013.22 ($2,630.28).

About Castillo Copper Limited (CCZ.L) (LON:CCZ)

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cangai copper mine located in northern New South Wales; Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa district, north-west Queensland; and various assets in Zambia.

