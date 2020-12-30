Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Up 36.9%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s share price shot up 36.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.23. 144,072,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,697% from the average session volume of 8,016,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $558,720.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16.

Castor Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.