Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Trading 6.6% Higher

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.34. 309,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 277,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $140.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

