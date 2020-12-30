CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

CBTX has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CBTX to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

CBTX stock opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. CBTX has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $653.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that CBTX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CBTX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

