C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Shares Up 5.3%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.81. 618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCGGY. Investec cut shares of C&C Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.

About C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.