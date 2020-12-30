Ccore (CCO) Hits Market Cap of $11,000.45

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Ccore has traded up 91.1% against the US dollar. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a total market cap of $11,000.45 and $37.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00129525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00567590 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00156104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00305882 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00050407 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.